Montana marijuana legalization bill passes in Senate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate on Friday passed a bill to implement a recreational marijuana program in the state, which would reserve tax revenue from sales for addiction treatment and statewide conservation efforts.

Voters approved a ballot measure last year to legalize recreational marijuana sales. The ballot measure also sought to divert a significant portion of tax revenue toward conservation efforts.

The bill passed out of the House earlier this month along party lines, with House Democrats united in their opposition to the measure, which did not follow the voter-approved revenue plan. But a Senate committee amended the bill to track more closely to what's included in the ballot measure, earning the support of most Senate Democrats.

The bill passed the Senate with a 34-16 vote. It next heads back to the House, which will vote on the Senate amendments.