Montana panel backs $22 million investment in job training

Additional incentives would be provided for businesses that train employees in high-demand sectors for jobs that pay $24 an hour or more, said Wayne Johnston, chief of the agency's Business Assistance Bureau.

Union groups urged the commission to ensure some of the money is used to train workers to complete infrastructure projects — such as broadband, road and sewer work — funded by other federal relief money.

In other business, Eychner told the commission that the demand for the state's return-to-work bonuses was not as high as expected. The state has paid out nearly $930,000 to 774 people, with 3,600 more applications pending.

Eychner told the commission that it's clear the agency won't be paying out all of the $15 million set aside for the $1,200 bonuses, which could have provided return-to-work incentives for up to 12,500 workers.

The program offers the bonuses for people who were receiving unemployment as of May 1, returned to work between May 4 and Oct. 31 and worked at least four weeks for a single employer. Gianforte announced the incentives as Montana stopped paying an extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for information on what he might suggest doing with the leftover money.

