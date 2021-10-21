 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Montana redistricting chair finds faults in partisan maps

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's redistricting commission is working to devise a new map dividing the state into two congressional districts, after the commission's nonpartisan chair said she disapproved of all nine maps proposed by the two Republican and two Democratic commissioners.

Maylinn Smith, who was appointed to the commission by the state's Supreme Court, said during a commission meeting on Thursday that the four maps previously proposed by Republicans unnecessarily split counties or did not divide the state population equally between districts.

Smith said the five maps proposed by Democrats made some counties vulnerable to be poorly represented because they were cut off from the rest of the district, and also raised concern that some of their maps put all of Montana’s seven Native American reservations in one district rather than ensuring both districts have strong Native American contingencies.

The commission is expected to finalize a map to put forward for public comment by the end of Thursday.

The 2020 Census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in 30 years, spurring a redistricting process that had included debate about the changing nature of the state, with booming towns such as Bozeman and Missoula in western Montana providing a contrast to the stagnating agricultural communities in the prairie region that covers the eastern half of the state.

People are also reading…

Smith wants to craft a map that would not favor any political party, despite Montana's Republican tilt.

“I'm a realist here. I know what the makeup of Montana is. I don't see that we are going to have two districts that are not going to favor a party," she said. "I do think we need to strive to achieve that for a district whenever we can.”

Democrats have argued the only way to achieve the goal of not favoring a political party is by putting the state's Democratic strongholds — college towns Missoula and Bozeman — in a single district. That would create a district where either party could win. Republicans have resisted the importance of creating a competitive district, instead dividing the towns into separate districts that would both lean red.

Smith said she would push for the two Republicans to find common ground with the two Democrats on the commission rather than having to break a tie in favor of one side's proposal.

“I have confidence that we actually can reach consensus despite the number of people that have expressed disbelief to me when I make that statement,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News