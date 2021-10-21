Montana redistricting chair finds faults in partisan maps

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's redistricting commission is working to devise a new map dividing the state into two congressional districts, after the commission's nonpartisan chair said she disapproved of all nine maps proposed by the two Republican and two Democratic commissioners.

Maylinn Smith, who was appointed to the commission by the state's Supreme Court, said during a commission meeting on Thursday that the four maps previously proposed by Republicans unnecessarily split counties or did not divide the state population equally between districts.

Smith said the five maps proposed by Democrats made some counties vulnerable to be poorly represented because they were cut off from the rest of the district, and also raised concern that some of their maps put all of Montana’s seven Native American reservations in one district rather than ensuring both districts have strong Native American contingencies.

The commission is expected to finalize a map to put forward for public comment by the end of Thursday.

The 2020 Census gave Montana a second congressional district for the first time in 30 years, spurring a redistricting process that had included debate about the changing nature of the state, with booming towns such as Bozeman and Missoula in western Montana providing a contrast to the stagnating agricultural communities in the prairie region that covers the eastern half of the state.

Smith wants to craft a map that would not favor any political party, despite Montana's Republican tilt.

“I'm a realist here. I know what the makeup of Montana is. I don't see that we are going to have two districts that are not going to favor a party," she said. "I do think we need to strive to achieve that for a district whenever we can.”

Democrats have argued the only way to achieve the goal of not favoring a political party is by putting the state's Democratic strongholds — college towns Missoula and Bozeman — in a single district. That would create a district where either party could win. Republicans have resisted the importance of creating a competitive district, instead dividing the towns into separate districts that would both lean red.

Smith said she would push for the two Republicans to find common ground with the two Democrats on the commission rather than having to break a tie in favor of one side's proposal.

“I have confidence that we actually can reach consensus despite the number of people that have expressed disbelief to me when I make that statement,” she said.

