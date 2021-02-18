Montana relaxes gun restrictions, allows guns on campuses

The changes take effect immediately.

Spokespeople for the governor’s office and the Department of Administration, which oversees security in the capitol, said a new policy “is forthcoming.”

A separate bill making its way through the session would allow lawmakers to carry concealed handguns without a permit on state property.

On public university campuses, the law will permit firearms as long as gun owners follow certain training requirements and regulations laid out by the university system board of regents, including a ban on firearms at campus athletic or entertainment events.

Firearms carried on university campuses must be kept inside holsters unless removed for self defense, and they must be stored in locking devices.

The new rules affecting university campuses will take effect June 1. Previously, the university system board of regents had banned firearms on all public campuses.

Supporters of the bill said getting rid of gun-free zones will increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Opponents said it will jeopardize public safety and risk increasing Montana's suicide rate, already one of the highest in the nation.