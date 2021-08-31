Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks

“I worry that the governor's office is stepping out of its usual role in trying to interpret medical literature in a way that's going to be confusing to parents,” said Dr. Lauren Wilson, vice president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “In the context of heightened emotions right now, that is a poor choice.”

Dr. Greg Holzman, Montana’s former chief medical officer who served in the position through April 2021, said he did not understand the reasoning for the new rule, since it is not binding.

“I don’t think it helps when we are trying to bring our communities together to work together to end this pandemic,” he said. “I’m not sure what this really adds except for challenges.”

Holzman said data used to back the rule was cherry-picked to fit the administration’s views on masks.

“I just don’t understand where they’re pulling this and why they are choosing these few articles and don’t have any comments on any of the other stuff coming out,” he said.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the new Montana rule encourages schools to give parents the final say on school masking requirements, but it does not require schools to do that.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.