 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Senate advances bill banning transgender athletes
0 comments
AP

Montana Senate advances bill banning transgender athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate advanced Tuesday a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports according to the gender with which they identify, but amended it to be voided if the federal government withholds federal funding from the state because of the measure.

Supporters of the measure say male-born athletes are naturally stronger, faster and larger than those born female, and the bill would prevent an uneven playing field for female-born athletes, despite a lack of evidence to back the claim.

“No one is going to be denied the opportunity to participate in sports because of this bill — there are men's teams and there's girls' teams,” said Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican who carried the measure on the Senate floor.

Opponents — including business owners, students and athletes — say the bill would hurt transgender athletes’ physical and emotional wellbeing and would harm the state’s economy.

The bill “is worse than a solution looking for a problem — it will become the problem,” Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers said.

The bill advanced in a 29-21 vote in the GOP-controlled Senate. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure for a third time before sending it back to the House for final approval. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has not commented on whether he would sign the bill into law.

Before voting in favor of the measure, the Senate amended the bill to be voided if the U.S. Department of Education withholds federal education funding from the state, a concern stemming from an executive order prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity signed by President Joe Biden his first day in office. That amendment passed in a 27-23 vote.

Amendment sponsor Sen. Daniel Salomon, a Republican, said university sports championship events could also be disallowed in Montana if the bill were signed into law, costing the state revenue and harming athletic opportunities in the state. Salomon said he doesn't want the state's public education system — or sporting events — to suffer as a result of the bill.

“If you don't ever want to watch a home football playoff in Montana again — your choice,” Salomon said.

But Regier said the state could appeal any decision by the U.S. Department of Education — a process that can take over two years — and that Montana would be bolstered by other states that have passed similar measures.

Similar bans have been introduced in more than 20 states this year. Republican governors in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi signed them into law this month. A federal court blocked a similar law in Idaho last year.

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday killed a similar bill after facing pressure from business groups. But she ordered that all girls who want to play in girls’ sports leagues in public schools have to present a birth certificate or affidavit showing they were born female.

The Montana Senate is also considering a measure that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors. That bill, already passed by the House, has not yet been scheduled for a vote on the Senate floor. Similar measures have been introduced in more than a dozen states. None have been signed into law.

———

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artist behind Work & Church mural

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News