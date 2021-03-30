Montana Senate advances bill banning transgender athletes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate advanced Tuesday a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports according to the gender with which they identify, but amended it to be voided if the federal government withholds federal funding from the state because of the measure.

Supporters of the measure say male-born athletes are naturally stronger, faster and larger than those born female, and the bill would prevent an uneven playing field for female-born athletes, despite a lack of evidence to back the claim.

“No one is going to be denied the opportunity to participate in sports because of this bill — there are men's teams and there's girls' teams,” said Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican who carried the measure on the Senate floor.

Opponents — including business owners, students and athletes — say the bill would hurt transgender athletes’ physical and emotional wellbeing and would harm the state’s economy.

The bill “is worse than a solution looking for a problem — it will become the problem,” Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers said.