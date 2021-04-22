 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Senate advances bill banning vaccine requirements
0 comments
AP

Montana Senate advances bill banning vaccine requirements

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate voted Thursday to advance a measure banning the use of vaccine passports and prohibiting workplaces from requiring vaccinations as a condition for employment.

Dozens of supporters of the measure, mostly unmasked, packed the Senate gallery. They erupted into cheers and applause when the Senate voted to advance the measure 30-19, largely along party lines with Republicans in favor.

The vote came after Benefis Health System, a health care provider in Great Falls, announced earlier this month it would require all its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

A similar bill failed in the House earlier this year, only to be revived by Republican lawmakers who insist that rules requiring vaccines as a condition for employment or access to services pose a health risk and a threat to religious freedom and privacy.

“This bill is about us giving people a choice so that they don't have to be terminated from their employment and so they can maintain their sincerely held personal religious beliefs,” said Sen. Tom McGillvray, the Republican who carried the bill on the Senate floor.

Opponents of the measure say the bill could negatively impact medically vulnerable residents of nursing homes and assisted care living facilities, where staff would no longer be required to receive vaccines widely believed to be safe, including the annual flu shot.

The bill comes a week after Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte banned the use of vaccine passports in the state to prove COVID-19 vaccination status by executive order.

Vaccine passports are documents that can be used to verify coronavirus immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine. The White House has said there will not be any federal vaccine passport program, leaving the development of such initiatives to private companies.

The Senate amended the bill Thursday to clarify that the change does not apply to vaccine requirement for public school students. According to existing law, students are required to receive certain vaccines but may opt out if their parents or guardians sign a religious or medical waiver.

The Senate must vote on the bill for a final time before it returns to the House for approval.

———

Samuels is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside students paint storm drain for Earth Day

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News