Montana Senate advances bill to allow sex education opt out

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate voted Monday to advance a bill that would allow parents of public school students to opt out of sex education and would ban abortion providers from offering information in schools.

Under the bill, schools would be required to inform parents or guardians what will be taught in sex education classes.

Supporters of the bill have expressed concern over a so-called “progressive” agenda being taught in sex education curricula.

“A lot of times those teachings conflict with what we try to teach our children at home and in our churches,” said bill sponsor Republican Sen. Cary Smith.

Under the bill, groups that provide abortion services, such as Planned Parenthood, would be barred from providing course materials or instruction relating to sex education in public schools. Opponents of the bill said such a measure could disadvantage certain young people, leading to more teen pregnancies.