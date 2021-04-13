Montana Senate endorses bill in effort to ban abortions

Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula said such a constitutional amendment would ban some forms of birth control, emergency contraception — even in the case of rape or incest — and establish a constitutional basis for prohibiting in vitro fertilization. She said Montana's Constitution protects a fundamental right to privacy in making medical decisions.

“You can pass a law, but you're not going to stop it,” Sands said.

Republican Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson urged support of the bill, saying Montana already has a law that allows someone to be charged with homicide if a person knowingly causes the death of the fetus of another with knowledge that the woman is pregnant.

Republican Sen. Tom McGilvray of Billings said the bill is about looking out for human beings.

“This is about civility, this is about decency and this is about humanity,” he said. “And I would just urge us to go with our gut, go with our instinct. We know that that baby is a person. Let's give the people of Montana a chance to weigh in on this.”