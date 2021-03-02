 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Senate stops bill to charge doctors aiding in death
View Comments
AP

Montana Senate stops bill to charge doctors aiding in death

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate narrowly defeated Monday a bill that would make it illegal for doctors to help terminal patients take their own life.

The measure would have opened doctors up to possible homicide charges if they prescribe a lethal dose of medication at the request of their patients.

A 2009 state Supreme Court decision protects doctors from prosecution for the practice, though it is not explicitly allowed in state law.

The bill failed to advance after senators split 25-25 in the vote, with six Republicans joining all Democrats in opposing the measure.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Carl Glimm said that allowing physician-assisted death would send the wrong message to those considering suicide in the state. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the U.S.

Sen. Diane Sands, a Democrat from Helena, called the bill "government overreach right into your deathbed,” adding that terminally ill patients should have the option to choose how they die.

Several states allow physician-assisted suicide, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

Similar measures to criminalize physicians for the practice have faltered in Montana in every legislative session in the past decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News