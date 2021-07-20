Montana senator charged with speeding, obstructing officer

Ellsworth said he was headed to a legislative session in the morning and showed the trooper his legislative identification card.

Due to the officer's uncertainty over the law as it applied to lawmakers, she was printing out a warning when she saw Ellsworth get out of his car and approach the officer, court records said.

He had pulled up the state Constitution on his phone to show the officer where it states that members of the legislature cannot be arrested while attending a legislative session or traveling to or returning from one, unless they are committing a felony “or a breach of peace," the complaint said.

“You are also saying you are going in the middle of the night to a session that starts in the morning,” the trooper clarified.

“That's right,” Ellsworth said.

The trooper asked Ellsworth six times to go back to his car, during an exchange in which he said: “If you want me to call the attorney general...” and the trooper replied, “Go ahead and call him. Back to your car now.”

“I would be happy to,” Ellsworth continued. “I suggest you call your boss.”

Attorney General Austin Knudsen oversees the Department of Justice, which includes the highway patrol.