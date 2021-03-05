Montana set to raise starting pay for public school teachers

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law on Friday a measure aimed at increasing starting teacher pay, making good on a promise from his election campaign.

The measure creates financial incentives for school districts to increase salaries of educators who are in their first three years of teaching.

“The goal of the TEACH Act is to incentivize local schools to pay beginning teachers more so we can keep new educators in the state,” said the bill's sponsor Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad.

The new law would provide additional state funding to school districts that set starting teacher pay at a minimum of $34,000, an amount that would increase annually with inflation. If a district has more than 6,500 students, beginning teachers would have to make 70% of the district's median teacher salary for the district to qualify for the incentive.

The program will take effect in 2023 and is estimated to cost the state $3 million annually by 2025.

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the average base salary for teachers with two or fewer years of experience in Montana is $35,210, well under the national average of $42,440, placing Montana among the five lowest states in the nation.