Montana Supreme Court quashes subpoena of judicial emails

McLaughlin was given until April 19 to file a supplemental pleading to explain why her motion to quash the subpoena was filed as part of the case challenging the new law as opposed to being filed as a separate proceeding.

The Legislature was given until May 3 to respond to McLaughlin's request to quash the subpoena and the Department of Administration could also respond by May 3, if it wished.

Those challenging the law that eliminates the judicial nomination commission along with the state also have until May 3 to respond to McLaughlin's request to intervene in the case.

Lawmakers are also moving forward with a backup bill in case the law overturning the Judicial Nomination Commission is declared unconstitutional.

It would allow the governor to appoint eight lay people to the Judicial Nomination Commission, giving the governor appointment power over 12 of what would then be a 15-member commission. The commission currently includes four members appointed by the governor, two appointed by the Montana Supreme Court and one elected by the District Court judges.

The commission interviews people who apply for judgeships and forwards three to five names to the governor, who must chose from among those nominees.

