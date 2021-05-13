Montana University System to consider proposed gun policy

“Guns are tools, but so are hot plates, and we don’t allow those in the residence halls for safety reasons,” Kolb said.

Many of the bill’s opponents urged the board to file a lawsuit to challenge the bill’s constitutionality.

The state’s Constitution says the Board of Regents “shall have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.” The bill was accompanied by a legal note flagging that concern.

However the university system could lose $1 million to implement the bill if legal action is taken by the board against the legislation due to a contingency, the Missoulian reported.

“Please do not let today create a precedent for the future that the legislature can overreach your authority as they please,” Associated Students of the University of Montana President Noah Durnell said urging the regents to pursue litigation.

Montana State University student Kagan Parm said he felt he wouldn’t be performing his responsibility as a student and citizen if he didn’t voice his support for the policy inspired by the new law.

“The fearmongering that’s occurring in this forum is pretty discouraging to say the least. To speak as though moving forward with this policy results in our campuses turning into a suicide cult or an old west shooting gallery is dishonest and emotionally manipulative,” Parm said.

