Montana virus liability bill opens door to end mask mandate

“This is not an immunity bill,” said bill sponsor Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. “It's about people who are doing the best they can, and then still getting sued. We want to incentivize people to do the best they can, open their business and get going."

Fitzpatrick said the bill was written with support and guidance from the governor's office.

Gianforte said Friday that he’s encouraged by the progress on the bill, but would have to wait until it landed on his desk to see if it was sufficient to lift the mask requirement.

The governor also said not enough vulnerable residents had been vaccinated to remove mandate, and encouraged Montana residents to continue wearing masks to reduce the spread of the virus. As of Friday, only 14,000 Montana residents — less than 2% of the state's population — had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine necessary to achieve immunity.

The liability measure has wide support from industry groups in the state, which say it would allow their businesses to operate more confidently during the pandemic. Opponents of the measure say it would provide blanket protections for businesses and the medical industry from legitimate lawsuits.