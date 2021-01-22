Montana virus liability bill opens door to nix mask mandate

“This is not an immunity bill,” said bill sponsor Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. “It's about people who are doing the best they can, and then still getting sued. we want to incentivize people to do the best they can, open their business and get going."

Fitzpatrick said the bill was written with support and guidance from the governor's office.

The measure has wide support from industry groups in the state, which say it would allow their businesses to operate more confidently during the pandemic. Opponents of the measure say it would provide blanket protections for businesses and the medical industry from legitimate lawsuits.

Michelle Zizian, a resident of Gardiner, a gateway community to Yellowstone National Park, said the bill could hurt the town's economy by allowing employers in the tourism industry to “sidestep any consequences of putting employees in harm’s way."

As of a week ago, there were 32 lawsuits filed in the state related to COVID-19, but only two would be impacted by the legislation, said Al Smith, executive director of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association. Both target long-term care facilities where residents have died from the virus.