Montana's new US House race draws diverse candidates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two candidates announced Thursday they are entering the race for the second U.S. House seat that was awarded to Montana earlier this year.

Democratic state lawmaker Laurie Bishop launched her candidacy in her hometown of Livingston, saying she plans to focus her campaign on increasing access to child care and affordable housing, strengthening mental health services, and protecting public lands. She is the first Democrat to enter the race.

Republican Al Olszewski, a self-titled “Trump Conservative,” announced his plan to run on a platform of opposing abortion rights, protecting the U.S. Constitution and access to public lands and developing natural resources.

Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker, will face Republican Ryan Zinke in primary race. Zinke announced his candidacy earlier and previously served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior and held Montana’s lone House seat.

Montana was awarded the second U.S. House seat starting in 2023 based on the state’s growing population in the recent U.S. Census results. The election is scheduled for November 2022.

The district's boundaries have not been set, but candidates do not have to reside in the district in which they are running.