BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody says if elected, he intends to keep his stake in his companies and real estate.
Property records show Moody's real estate is worth $14.8 million, while an August U.S. Department of Labor valuation suggest his stake in Moody's Collision Centers is worth $32.8 million, the Bangor Daily News reported .
Moody has said he owns 66 percent of the company, while employees own the remainder. His campaign declined to release his tax returns and confirm the newspaper's assessment of the company's value.
Four gubernatorial candidates are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage in the Nov. 6 election. Moody's political strategist Brent Littlefield questioned whether media questions about Moody's finances aim to inspire "class warfare."
"Is this a class warfare issue? Are you guys trying to create a narrative of class warfare?" Littlefield told the newspaper.
The newspaper estimates that Moody and his wife pay about $236,000 in annual property taxes. That's more than any of his gubernatorial competitors earn in a year.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills owns $422,700 in real estate and earned nearly $122,000 as attorney general last year. Her adjusted gross income puts her in the top batch of individual filers in her home of Farmington.
Independent candidate Alan Caron is largely funding his campaign from over $800,000 in investments he and his wife cashed out in 2017. Caron declined to state specifically what investments he sold.
Independent candidate and state treasurer Terry Hayes, of Buckfield, made $86,858 last year. About one-fifth of Buckfield joint filers made between $75,000 and $100,000.