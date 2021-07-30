More counties have 'substantial transmission,' masks advised

“We are seeing that the dominant delta variant can infect those who are vaccinated and that they can transmit the COVID infection to others. But I cannot stress enough that the vaccine is the safest and most effective to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID,” Gifford said.

Lamont's executive order, which requires people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a facemask when indoors and when they're unable to socially distance themselves, remains in place.

In other coronavirus related news:

——

REQUIRED VACCINATIONS?

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, told The Associated Press on Friday that he's calling on the governor to take steps similar to President Joe Biden and require state and municipal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or else be tested twice weekly, wear masks and physically distance.

“As we've seen with the President, governors and mayors, this is an executive function,” Duff said in a text. Asked if he's calling on Lamont, a fellow Democrat, to include such a measure in an executive order, Duff responded, “Yes.”