More counties OK California's centralized vaccine plan

Blue Shield is still signing agreements with providers such as health centers, community clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals to make sure people can get to providers within 10 miles (16 kilometers) for urban areas and 30 miles (48 kilometers) for rural areas, the insurer said.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE PART OF THE STATE SYSTEM?

Providers must follow certain rules, including using the state's online appointment portal called “My Turn.” Counties are prohibited from reallocating vaccines without state approval. They must also follow state criteria on eligibility and on opening up appointments to vulnerable communities.

Counties have complained about My Turn, saying it is not as efficient as their appointment systems for inoculating specific sectors of the population, such as farm workers and teachers. Markovich said 38 of the state's 61 local health jurisdictions have switched to My Turn and that as of last week, all but two were on track to do so. Kaiser Permanente, which offers health plans and health care, has transitioned to My Turn, he said.

“We're pleased with the progress we’ve made on My Turn, we’re not satisfied with it yet, it needs to improve,” he said, adding that some of the glitches are due to human error. “The onboarding training and operations of it needs to get better.”