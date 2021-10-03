 Skip to main content
AP

More CT state employees comply with vaccine or test mandate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 3,000 Connecticut state employees remained noncompliant Sunday with the governor's order requiring a vaccine or weekly testing, according to the state.

That's down from the roughly 8,000 employees who were not complying as of Friday.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order requires employees to get vaccinated, or begin weekly testing, by the end of the day Monday.

State employee union leaders have called on Lamont to extend the deadline, saying they had “zero confidence” Lamont's administration will have accurate numbers by the deadline.

Lamont on Thursday asked the Connecticut National Guard to be ready if necessary to help provide critical state services until replacement employees can be hired or employees comply.

About 32,000 employees who work in executive branch agencies are impacted by the order, which does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches.

Workers who don’t comply will be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday. But Lamont's office said in a statement Sunday that the administration “continues to expect that most of the remaining noncompliant employees will submit the requirement documentation” and that there "should be minimal impact to operations as a result."

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, about 23,000 of the state's employees or 74% were fully vaccinated; about 5,000 or 15% will receive weekly testing; and about 3,000 or 11% were noncompliant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

