More data, mental health aid in NC Senate police reform bill

Cooper's task force, led by Attorney General Josh Stein and Associate Justice Anita Earls, made 125 recommendations in December, several of which are included in the legislation in full or in part, such as an officer decertification database. The bill also contains a task force recommendation creating a duty by officers to report to superiors the excessive use of force by colleagues.

Absent are task force recommendations like eliminating cash bail for nonviolent criminal suspects, requiring all police officers to wear body cameras and reinstituting a now-repealed 2009 law addressing racial bias in capital punishment cases. Although the task force took a more comprehensive approach to addressing racial bias in policing, the legislation directs that continuing education training for officers include what's called “minority sensitivity.”

State Bureau of Investigation Director Bob Schurmeier praised the bill but also said his department would need more than 30 additional agents to handle the anticipated increase in its investigations. The bill expands the type of use-of-force cases the SBI would be routinely called in to review, including deaths and serious injuries in state prisons and county jails.

The measure would create a new felony for someone engaged in rioting who causes serious physical injury and brandishes a weapon or uses a substance like pepper spray. And punishments for rioting would increase if a person creates over $1,500 in property damage. Demonstrators responding to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May caused damage to downtown businesses and buildings in Raleigh and other North Carolina cities. Most protests were largely peaceful.

