More forests in Arizona impose fire, smoking restrictions

Two cities in Arizona’s high country, Prescott and Flagstaff, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, announced similar fire restrictions, also effective Friday.

Flagstaff’s bans include smoking prohibitions in numerous parks, open-space areas and the city’s urban trail system.

In another development, additional crews and heavy equipment have been assigned to a still-growing wildfire that has burned 8.6 square miles (22.3 square kilometers) of brush and grass on and near the Prescott forest in north-central Arizona.

With 400 people now assigned to the fire, crews supported by helicopters dropping water and retardant had removed vegetation and created containment lines around 15% of the fire’s perimeter as of Wednesday, fire managers reported in a statement.

No damage to structures has been reported but evacuations of several small communities in the sparsely populated area around the fire were ordered Sunday and residents of the community of Crown King remained under a warning to be prepared to evacuate.

The human-caused fire was first reported 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) southwest of Crown King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0