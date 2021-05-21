More good economic news as SC collects $421M more in taxes

The state's $10 billion spending plan that starts in July is approaching $2 billion more than lawmakers had to spend in the previous plan. The extra taxes collected this fiscal year will roll into that next budget.

And all of this does not count $2.1 billion of federal stimulus money Congress approved in March that South Carolina has years to spend.

The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office on Thursday did again warn COVID-19 and its fallout mean its predictions have more volatility.

With income tax deadline extended to mid-May, the state has processed about 200,000 fewer returns than the same time in 2019. If the state owes more in refunds than predicted, the amount of tax revenue lawmakers have to spend goes down. But those final returns could also end up brining in more money too, the economists said at Thursday's meeting.

They are also watching to see if supply chain interruptions like the scarcity of computer chips or inflation like the rapid rise in lumber costs knocks the economy off its recovery course.

Looming over it all is still COVID-19, especially in other countries where the disease appears to be less under control.