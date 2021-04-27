More government worker info public in N Carolina Senate bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More details about why North Carolina state and local government employees and educators were demoted, suspended or transferred would be made public under legislation that cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday.

The measure, backed by the North Carolina Press Association, advanced through the committee by a voice vote. Members from both parties questioned whether worker privacy would be violated and employees opened up to underhanded allegations by supervisors.

The bill sponsor said some concerns would be addressed should it reach the Senate floor. But they don't change the need for making more details in personnel records available for public review, GOP Sen. Norm Sanderson of Pamlico County said.

“The general attitude in the public right now almost demands that state government become more transparent,” Sanderson told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I think we see a lot of the unrest in our state and in our nation is due to the fact that we try sometimes to keep things that should be made known to the public, but we try to keep them secret.”

The bill, which also would have to pass the House to reach Gov. Roy Cooper's desk, would expand information that government employers would have to disclose to the media or citizens in response to personnel records requests.