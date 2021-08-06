More Kansas places requiring masks to control delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A small but growing number of places in Kansas are requiring people to wear masks indoors, and Gov. Laura Kelly took another stab Friday at persuading more of the state's residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The spread of the more contagious delta variant across the state prompted the University of Kansas to reverse course and impose a mask mandate on its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County, in the Kansas City area. The university recently said it would strongly recommend masks but would not require them. The mandate takes effect Monday and applies whether someone is vaccinated or not.

“The variant has continued to spread nationally and is now putting significant strain on healthcare systems throughout Kansas and neighboring states,” said University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod.

Washburn University in Topeka also announced an indoor mask mandate Friday. Kansas State University announced last week that masks would be required indoors on its campuses.