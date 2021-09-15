More Kentucky school districts extending mask requirements

Lee County schools, which had two staff members die from COVID-19, also announced Wednesday it would keep its universal masking policy for the time being. The eastern Kentucky district will reconsider the rule in October, with the hope of changing the policy if the county were to move out of the “red zone,” Lee County schools Superintendent Sarah Wasson said. The local school board voted Tuesday to maintain universal masking.

“We are in a time right now when incidence rates are high and universal masking is helping us maintain in-person learning,” Wasson said in a letter posted to social media.

Meanwhile, in response to supply shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments, state governments will now supervise the distribution of a capped number of treatments delivered to them each week, Beshear said Tuesday. Kentucky health care providers will no longer be able to order the treatments directly.

"I have a concern that some Kentuckians who are hesitant about the vaccine are placing faith in monoclonal antibodies," Beshear said. "That thing you’re counting on might not be available. What is available, and there are no supply issues at all, are these safe and effective vaccines.”