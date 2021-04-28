 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More limits placed upon NC child marriage in Senate bill
0 comments
AP

More limits placed upon NC child marriage in Senate bill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Minors could continue to marry in North Carolina but additional limits would be placed upon those unions in legislation approved on Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Current law allows children as young as 14 to get married. Youths who are 16 or 17 can marry with parental consent, while those 14 and 15 can marry if a pregnancy is involved and a judge authorizes the marriage.

The proposal would retain the current restrictions, but no one age 14 to 17 could marry a partner who is more than four years older.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican and bill sponsor, said the new limits would bring marriage parameters in line with statutory rape laws and discourage child sex trafficking and abuse. Bill supporters said current laws are making North Carolina a destination state for child marriages.

The bill advanced despite speakers who opposed the measure and favored an earlier version filed by Sawyer that would have barred marriage for everyone under 18. They say child marriage in any form increases risks for the minor to drop out of school, live in poverty as an adult and face coercion from a spouse. Sawyer portrayed the new version as compromise legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'
National Politics

Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to declare the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity," urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News