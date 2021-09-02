 Skip to main content
More Michigan counties order masks inside schools
AP

More Michigan counties order masks inside schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ingham and Washtenaw counties on Thursday ordered that masks be worn inside all schools and other educational settings, becoming the latest counties to mandate face coverings amid Michigan's fourth surge of COVID-19 cases.

Many K-12 districts in the Lansing area had already required masks at the start of classes.

“Unfortunately, our trends are going in the wrong direction and it’s crucial that we cover the gaps left behind in areas where mask requirements were not in place, including but not limited to day care centers, child care centers, preschools, youth programs and private schools,” Ingham health officer Linda Vail said in a statement.

As expected, Washtenaw County — home to Ann Arbor — issued a similar order Thursday. Both measures require people in educational settings to adhere to isolation protocols when there are infections.

Sixteen counties with mandates include many with the largest populations but also some rural ones. Two health departments in northern Michigan have orders covering six counties.

The Benzie Central school board voted 5-2 Monday to ignore a health order in Benzie County and make masks optional next week. The move conflicts with the stance of Superintendent Amiee Erfouth that the district needs a universal mask policy, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

