More policy, less pomp as Biden-Trudeau meet virtually

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's first meeting with a foreign counterpart since taking office was high on policy and low on pomp Tuesday as the coronavirus forced him to convene virtually with Canada's Justin Trudeau.

The two leaders — Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House and Trudeau in the prime minister's office in Ottawa — delivered brief opening remarks in front of the media, with flags from both countries on display at both ends of the long-distance conversation.

“The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend, than Canada,” Biden said.

Trudeau, in turn, commended Biden for quickly rejoining the Paris climate accord, a worldwide pact to curb climate emissions that former President Donald Trump walked away from early in his term. The prime minister, who had a frosty relationship with Trump at times, also took a jab at Trump as he praised Biden.

“U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” remarked Trudeau. “And I have to say as we were preparing the joint rollout of the communiqué on this, it’s nice when the Americans are not pulling out all the references to climate change and instead adding them in.”