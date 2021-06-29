More results expected Tuesday in NYC mayoral race

That process repeats until there are only two candidates left. The one with the most votes wins.

Under that system, it is still possible for Wiley or Garcia to overtake Adams if more voters put them down as their second, third, fourth or even fifth choice in the race.

New York City officials also plan on Tuesday to begin counting absentee ballots in the race. Nearly 125,000 Democrats voted by absentee ballot in the primary, based on ballots received through Monday.

None of those ballots will be included in the city's first pass at ranked choice analysis, meaning that there's a chance results could still change significantly. Elections officials plan on conducting another round of ranked choice analysis on July 6 that includes absentee ballots.

The Democratic primary winner will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels.

Either Adams or Wiley would be the second Black mayor of New York City, and either Garcia or Wiley would be the first woman mayor.