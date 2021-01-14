More security at NY state's Capitol, no 'specific threat'

“If we can take the Capitol building there is nothing we can’t accomplish,” the prosecutor quoted Harding as saying in a video.

Harding's lawyer, Jason DiPasquale, said he believes the evidence "will bear out that his intention of being there was to protest peacefully and that his actions were peaceful in nature and not violent while in there.

Harding also was recorded outside the Capitol holding a lighter flame to gear belonging to The Associated Press and other outlets.

John Miller, the New York City police department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said that the Joint-Terrorism Task Force is working to identify and arrest people who participated in the riots and live in the New York City area.

“This is a process that’s going to go on for some time, and I think there’s a great deal of determination here that however long it takes, however many leads, there are that they’re all going to be followed up,” Miller said.

Miller wouldn’t specify how many people in the region are being sought, saying the number “literally shifts everyday. So far it’s been shifting upwards.”

Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York. Associated Press writers Marina Villeneuve in Albany and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

