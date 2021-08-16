More South Carolina schools set to flout mask mandate ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With hundreds of South Carolina students already quarantined for COVID-19 at the start of the fall semester, the state's second-largest public school district will require masks in schools despite a state budget proviso that bans districts from doing so without risking funding.

Charleston County School District's board voted 8-1 Monday evening to approve an emergency ordinance to require masks for anyone who enters school buildings through mid-October. Board Chair Eric Mack said the ordinance was proposed for the safety of students and staff given the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The district serving nearly 50,000 students is the first school board to openly flout the state budget proviso that went into effect July 1 and prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

A similar vote was cast by Richland County Council earlier Monday; that ordinance will require masks for students and educators who serve children ages 2 through 14 in public and private schools and day cares in the county. The Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote on its own school mask rule Tuesday.