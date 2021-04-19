More than 2/3 of Louisiana lawmakers get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 68% of Louisiana lawmakers say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while the top leaders of the House and Senate have refused to reveal whether they've gotten their shots, according to a survey conducted by The Advocate.

Ninety-eight of 142 lawmakers polled said they have received the coronavirus vaccine, while 30 said they haven't been vaccinated. Some said they recently recovered from COVID-19 and plan to get the vaccine soon. One lawmaker was unreachable, while another seat in the 144-member Legislature is vacant.

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, both Republicans, wouldn't answer The Advocate's question about whether they'd been vaccinated. They were among more than a dozen lawmakers who refused to say if they'd received the shots now available to anyone 16 and older in Louisiana.

“I don’t want my constituents to be influenced one way or another by my decision,” said Rep. Jonathan Goudeau, a Lafayette Republican who wouldn't say whether he had been vaccinated.