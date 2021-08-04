More than 2 dozen proposed ballot questions filed with AG

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters next year could be asked to weigh in on more than two dozen proposed ballot questions submitted to the state attorney general's office Wednesday, although if history is any guide only a handful will likely make it through the laborious signature-gathering process needed to secure a spot on the ballot.

The proposals range from questions related to protecting whales and bringing back “happy hours” to a measure that would require voters to produce IDs at polling locations.

Among the proposed questions are ones that would pave the way for the legal sale of consumer fireworks in Massachusetts, mandate all voting in the state be hand-counted, and require that if a child is born alive all reasonable medical steps must be taken to preserve its life.

Other proposed questions would ban smoking in multi-family housing units, make it a felony to target an individual's ability to make a living due to postings on social media, and limit the number of licenses to sell alcohol that any one company or individual can be granted.

Three proposed questions have been filed by Massachusetts Nurses Association Executive Director Julie Pinkham including one that would ban hospital CEOs from working with medical device or pharmaceutical companies.