More than 40% of Alaska inmates have contracted coronavirus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Data from the Alaska Department of Corrections show that more than 40% of the people incarcerated in Alaska have been infected with the coronavirus.

Case counts have exceeded 100 inmates in at least six Alaska prisons, Alaska Public Media reported Monday.

Jeremy Hough, the corrections department facilities director, said the high numbers are partially a result of the state’s robust inmate testing program — which has conducted an average of four tests per person since the pandemic began.

The department has clear policies about masks and hygiene and goes beyond recommendations for prisons from the federal Centers for Disease Control, including providing cleaning supplies, masks and educational materials, Hough said.

“I can’t think of anything that we should be doing more than we already are,” Hough said. “I can tell you that there are several people that argue that we’re doing too much.”

Advocates and families have said that overcrowding, inconsistent precautions and a general lack of transparency from the department are among the causes for the high infection rate.