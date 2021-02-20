More than 50,000 without power in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 50,000 customers remained without power Saturday, more than a week after an ice storm ravaged the electrical grid in greater Portland, Oregon.

Portland General Electric had hoped to have power back to all but 15,000 customers by Friday night but discovered additional damage Friday after it reached previously inaccessible areas, the utility said in a statement Saturday.

The worst ice storm in 40 years knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak and killed five people, including four who died from carbon monoxide poisoning as they tried to stay warm. A layer of ice an inch thick coated power lines and trees, adding 1,000 pounds of extra weight to each span of wire from pole to pole, PGE said.

Oregon National Guard troops called up by Gov. Kate Brown began welfare checks in Clackamas County on Saturday and were expected to begin the same checks in Marion County, to the south, on Monday.

Those who still don't have power live mostly in rural areas to the south and east of Portland.