More than half of Michigan students must wear mask in school

Some decried the “plandemic,” a term used to suggest the virus was manufactured and its severity exaggerated. Others urged the firing of Dr. Adam London and recalls of elected officials who allow his order to stand.

“I as a parent know what's best for my child and that's for her to be at school with no mask,” said Nick Prill, of Kentwood, who said his daughter suffered headaches from wearing one.

“We are facing a full-on assault against our children,” said Aimee Sutherland of Caledonia, who has a 9-year-old son.

It is unclear how long the local regulations will last.

Some will extend 60 days beyond when vaccines are authorized for children under 12 or until a county's infection rate is “low” or “moderate” for a certain number of days or until further notice from the health officer.

In Wayne County, where school begins Sept. 7, education leaders welcomed masking requirements that were announced Friday.