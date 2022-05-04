 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Morrison defends management of Australia's ties to Solomons

  • 0
Australia Solomon Islands

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison campaigns in Sydney, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Morrison, says he is following security officials' advice in managing bilateral relations with the Solomon Islands after the South Pacific neighbor's leader alleged he'd been threatened with invasion.

 Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAPIMAGE

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday he was following security officials’ advice in managing bilateral relations with the Solomon Islands after the South Pacific neighbor’s leader alleged he’d been threatened “with invasion.”

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Parliament on Wednesday that opponents of his new security pact with China had threatened his country and insulted it.

Sogavare did not name the United States or Australia. Both countries have told the Solomons that a Chinese military presence in the Solomons less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the northeast Australian coast would not be tolerated.

“We deplore the continual demonstration of lack of trust by the concerned parties, and tacit warning of military intervention in Solomon Islands if their national interest is undermined in Solomon Islands,” Sogavare said.

People are also reading…

“In other words, we are threatened with invasion,” Sogavare added.

On the threat of invasion, Morrison said: “Of course, none of that’s true.”

Morrison rejected the center-left opposition Labor Party’s advice to telephone Sogavare.

“I can tell you very clearly that I am following very carefully the advice that I get from our security intelligence agencies in how we are responsibly managing the issues in relation to this matter,” Morrison told reporters. “That is exactly what I’m doing.”

Morrison added that he had had contact with Sogavare "in the last few months,” but did not specify when.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised closer engagement between Australia and its South Pacific neighbors if Labor wins elections on May 21.

“The fact that the prime minister hasn’t picked up the phone to Prime Minister Sogavare says an enormous amount ... about what is needed in terms of that relationship,” Albanese said.

“The government has dropped the ball on the Pacific right now,” Albanese added.

Morrison said last month that Australia and the United States shared the same “red line” when it came to opposing a Chinese military base on the Solomons. Neither Australia nor the United States have said how they might respond to such a Chinese presence.

Sogavare has maintained that there would be no Chinese base in his country.

“We are being treated as kindergarten students walking around with Colt .45s in our hands, and therefore we need to be supervised. We are insulted,” Sogavare said on Wednesday.

Morrison said Australia needed to be “calm and composed” in dealing with the Solomons.

“Mr. Sogavare has entered into a secret arrangement with the Chinese government, he has done that with a number of his Cabinet ministers,” Morrison said.

“That did not come as a surprise to our government and so now we just work responsibly with our partners to manage that situation to first protect the security interests of Australia but also of the Solomon Islands,” Morrison said.

“We are very concerned for the Solomon Islands. We’re very concerned for the broader security in the Southwest Pacific. Other leaders that I’ve been in regular contact (with) are equally concerned,” Morrison added.

Labor has condemned the China-Solomons pact as Australia’s biggest foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

Morrison said Australia remained the Solomons’ preferred security partner despite the new pact.

Australia already has a bilateral security pact with the Solomons and Australian police peacekeepers have been in the capital, Honiara, since riots in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Democratic leaders have announced an effort to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on oil and gas companies that engage in price gouging. The lawmakers said Thursday that the FTC needs more tools, including fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging. With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats are signaling their intention to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Republicans were dismissive of the Democratic proposal, saying that Americans know that high prices don't stem from price gouging or the war in Ukraine. 

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News