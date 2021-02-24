Moss Point mayor resigns after pleading guilty to charge

According to an indictment that was issued June 10 and unsealed July 10, Mario King and Natasha King began soliciting money in late 2018 for a March 23, 2019, event in Moss Point. A solicitation said the “gala honors and supports organizations that are making a difference for the mental health community. Proceeds support the efforts of mental health in the City of Moss Point with a focus on the Moss Point School District, converting spaces into a therapeutic and innovative learning environment.”

The indictment said the mayor and his wife made a local television appearance to promote the event.

The indictment said some of the money raised paid for expenses of the gala, but the rest did not go to the Moss Point School District. Prosecutors said the Kings used money raised by the gala for personal purchases, including the down payments to buy vehicles, cash withdrawals and the payment of credit card debts to buy a Biewer terrier from a veterinary clinic in Hattiesburg.

Moss Point has a population of about 13,350. It is in coastal Jackson County, near the Alabama state line. The city has a poverty rate of about 22%, according to the Census.

Moss Point Mayor Pro Tempore Robert Byrd will be acting mayor until aldermen choose someone to serve the rest of the term that ends in June. State law does not require a special election with less than six months left in a term.

