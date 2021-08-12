Most populous Texas county defies governor with mask mandate

In Corpus Christi in South Texas, officials on Thursday began using an ambulance bus, which can care for up to 21 patients, as a temporary emergency room to relieve the “current strain on our health care system,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center in West Texas, said Thursday the surge of COVID-19 cases has many medical personnel at his hospital feeling defeated as they thought they were winning the battle against the virus, feeling angry that people are not using the tools — vaccines and masks — that are available to beat the virus and feeling depressed because younger individuals are now getting sick.

“Nobody wants to go through this again. The hospitals do not want this surge, do not want to take care of these many COVID patients. We are here for you if you need us. But we’re hoping that you’ll do your part to make sure this does not get to where it’s projected to get to,” Saravanan said.

