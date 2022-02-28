 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

MT pays $60k, settles public records case over pipeline docs

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has paid more than $60,000 to the ACLU of Montana to settle a case over its refusal to release documents related to the state's preparations for anticipated protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was to cross northeastern Montana.

State records show the settlement between the Division of Criminal Justice, the Department of Disaster and Emergency Services and the ACLU was approved last September, the Montana State News Bureau reported. The case was dismissed in October.

The payment covered the ACLU's attorney's fees and court costs.

The ACLU sued in February 2020 after records it requested in 2018 were provided in heavily redacted form, while other documents were withheld without legal justification, the ACLU said. The state attempted to place a gag order on the information it did provide, the ACLU said.

People are also reading…

The ACLU alleged that public records requests it filed with federal agencies in 2018 showed that Montana's Division of Criminal Investigation and Disaster and Emergency Services were working with federal and local agencies to clamp down on potential protests over the now-defunct Keystone XL project.

Indigenous groups and other opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline in nearby North Dakota staged large protests during a six-month span starting in 2016 that resulted in the arrests of 761 people.

The Montana Department of Justice, which handled the state's defense in the public records case, argued the documents being sought qualified as “confidential criminal justice information,” which are exempt from disclosure under Montana's right-to-know laws.

The state initially released fewer than 50 pages of emails and other documents related to the ACLU request, but after litigation in 2020 and 2021, the state eventually released hundreds of documents it had previously withheld, ACLU attorney Alex Rate said.

The documents that were eventually released showed coordination between law enforcement in Montana and TransCanada — now TC Energy — the company behind the Keystone XL proposal. Emails also showed private security contractors working for TransCanada attended training and provided presentations to law enforcement and other government officials in 2017 and 2018, as plans for the pipeline were being made.

“Documents that are at one time confidential criminal justice information may be later deemed public information if their release will not jeopardize the integrity of criminal investigations or ongoing law enforcement efforts," said Emilee Cantrell, DOJ spokesperson.

“Releasing the documents at the time the ACLU sought them could have compromised law enforcement efforts and put the public at risk,” she said.

The Keystone XL pipeline was approved by the Trump administration in 2017, after the Obama administration shelved it due to environmental concerns. The pipeline was proposed to ship oil from the tar sands in Canada to refineries in the United States.

The Biden administration rejected the proposal for the pipeline last year. A coalition of state attorneys general challenged Biden's decision in court, but a federal judge in January dismissed the lawsuit, citing a brief filed by TC Energy stating that the project was dead. TC Energy had said in June 2021 that it was ending the project.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta says Ukraine figures targeted by hackers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News