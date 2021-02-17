Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, said teachers are willing to go back to in-person learning “only if this bill is passed, only if the dollars get to the school districts in time for them to be able to do the work that they need to do in terms of spacing, in terms of sanitizing, and only if we get the majority of our teachers vaccinated.”

“It’s possible. But at this stage, at this point, it’s not probable,” he said.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in an interview she hopes Biden will meet his goal, and has said teachers should return to school when COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place. But she noted that with social distancing, school still won't feel normal.

“You’re not going to be able to have every single child in every single school in the normal way that we think about normal school,” she said.

Until the nation reaches herd immunity with the widespread distribution of the vaccine, Weingarten said, “we’re not going to be normal.”