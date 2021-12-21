Murder case is dismissed, Georgia man is freed from prison

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed.

Devonia Inman, 43, was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I’m happy,” he said in a hushed voice. “It’s been a long time.”

Inman, who has always professed his innocence, was accused of the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager in Adel.

Inman was sentenced to life in prison but always professed his innocence.

A north Georgia judge hearing Inman’s appeal last month threw out his conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge found that evidence withheld by prosecutors strongly supported Inman’s claims of innocence.

The state Attorney General’s Office declined to appeal the judge’s order, leading to Inman’s release on Monday.

“I can breathe now,” his mother, Dinah Ray, said upon her son's release. “For 23 years, I’ve felt like my life was on hold.”

