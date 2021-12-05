Murder suspect jailed more than 600 days without indictment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia man has had his bail reduced, but remains in jail despite not being indicted for more than 600 days since his arrest.

Labrandon Brown was arrested on March 13, 2020, WTVM-TV reports, and was charged with the 2017 shooting of another Columbus man, Lavonta Thomas.

During a Thursday hearing, the judge denied a request for Brown to be released from jail on the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, avoid contact with the victim’s family and not leave Columbus. The judge did agree to a request to reduce Brown's bail from $175,000 to $125,000.

WTVM-TV reports Muscogee County grand jurors have met 58 times since Brown was arrested.

Prosecutors claim part of the delay stems from waiting on the Columbus Police Department to process the evidence.

Brown remained jailed late Friday.

