Murphy, Ciattarelli clash in NJ gov race's 1st debate

Ciattarelli said he has been vaccinated and thinks people should get vaccinated, but he draws a distinction at what government should be requiring.

“Do I believe government has a right to tell people that they have to take a medicine?” He said. “No.”

On whether young children should wear masks in schools, Ciattarelli said it should be up to parents. Murphy has signed an executive order requiring masking in day cares, as well as in the state's schools.

Ciattarelli said he agreed, though, with Murphy's requiring teachers to get vaccinated or undergo testing. People should have a choice, he said.

Packed into an hourlong debate were seemingly endless clashes.

There was little the candidates found common ground on — except they both praised the diversity of the state.

On taxes: Ciattarelli repeated a campaign-long criticism of Murphy that seized on a clip of him saying that “if taxes are your issue, then we're probably not your state," saying the comment was disqualifying in a state like New Jersey leads the nation in property tax rates.