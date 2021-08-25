Murphy, Ciattarelli to debate Sept. 28, Oct. 12 in gov race

Murphy, who was elected in 2017 after two terms of Republican Chris Christie, is seeking to become the first Democrat to win reelection in New Jersey in more than four decades.

Polls show him with a lead over Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member and small business founder with an accounting background.

Murphy is a self-styled progressive and has signed a number of liberal measures that Christie blocked, including a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy and legalized recreational marijuana. Murphy also signed tighter gun control bills and bills to expand paid sick leave for workers.

He's also piloted the state through the coronavirus pandemic, with surveys showing him getting decent grades for his handling of the outbreak.

The state has among the highest percentages of people fully vaccinated in the country. It also has among the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19 in the country.