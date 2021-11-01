 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

  • 0
New Jersey voters deciding governor, Legislature, questions

FILE - Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., right, speaks while Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli listens during a gubernatorial debate at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Glassboro, N.J. New Jersey’s first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday in an election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature.

 Frank Franklin II

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In the closing hours of New Jersey's campaign for governor, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is travelling the state touting the progressive accomplishments during his first term and Republican Jack Ciattarelli is also on tour railing against high property taxes and mask mandates in schools.

Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday and the first person from the same party of the president to win in the off-off-year election in more than three decades. He's staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he's signed: paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten, and more.

Democrats have strong advantages in New Jersey, where they have 1 million more registered voters than Republicans. Murphy has also led in public polls throughout the campaign.

Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member and small businessman, is trying to salvage the GOP's slumping performance in elections.

The party has historically had success in statewide contests for governor, but nearly got shut out in U.S. House races during then-President Donald Trump's midterm elections. The party also has a base that's strongly with the former president and a bench of elected officials who are known to be moderates. It's a mismatch that's led Ciattarelli to embrace both the base as well as some moderate stances.

People are also reading…

For instance, he's called for preserving abortion rights and allowing immigrants without legal status to get drivers licenses, while he's also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that “we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty."

Murphy spent the weekend in traditional Democratic strongholds: Atlantic City, Camden, Elizabeth and Willingboro, among others.

Ciattarelli spent part of Saturday in the heart of New Jersey's GOP country: Ocean County.

Also on the ballot are all 120 seats in the Legislature. Most expect it will remain under Democratic control in the next session.

If he wins, Murphy has promise to sign a Reproductive Freedom Act enshrining abortion rights into state law, a response to Democratic concerns that Roe v. Wade could be undone by the U.S. Supreme Court. He's also promised more gun control legislation and to expand taxpayer-financed pre-kindergarten to more schools, eventually making it universal for all 3-year-olds.

Ciattarelli has promised to reduce property taxes, which average about $9,100 and are among the highest in the country, by overhauling the state's school funding formula. Details about how it would work, however, are murky. He's also said there will be no COVID-19 mandates under his administration. Murphy, by contrast, currently has ordered masks in schools.

He's also relentlessly attacked Murphy over saying that “if taxes are your issue, we're probably not your state," slamming the governor for seeming to be out of touch with an issue voters say matters to them.

Early in-person voting ended Sunday. Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots can be returned through 8 p.m. Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kal Penn Reveals Engagement To Long-Time Partner Josh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News