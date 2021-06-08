Murphy faces no rival in primary, but GOP picking challenger

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters will decide Tuesday who their candidates will be in the fall election for governor and in every seat in the Democrat-led state Legislature.

There's little suspense for Democrats, though, with Gov. Phil Murphy facing no opponent on the ballot. Four Republicans are vying to take him on in November.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Unlike last year when the coronavirus outbreak led to mostly mail-in voting, voters can cast ballots in person at their usual polling places. The primary is open only to registered Democrats and Republicans, though unaffiliated voters can opt to pick a party Tuesday and cast a ballot.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states picking governors this year.

On the GOP side, Jack Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member and small business founder, has emerged as the front-runner.

He has the most cash, qualified for public matching funds and carries the support from county party leaders, which means he’ll have favorable ballot positions.

He's trained his attacks on Murphy over taxes and his handling of COVID-19.