Murphy gets vaccinated; approves aid to restaurants, bars

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy received his first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, shortly after signing legislation providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to restaurants, bars and other related businesses.

The Democratic governor got his shot at a megasite in Atlantic City, where a push is also under way to vaccinate casino workers.

He threw his fist in the air and shouted “Boom!” upon getting the first doze of the Pfizer vaccine.

First Lady Tammy Murphy also got her first dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Murphy signed a bill allocating aid to restaurants, bars, breweries, brewpubs and wineries. He signed the legislation during a ceremony at Bourre Cajun BBQ Cuisine near the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

“Our restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries are a crucial part of our state and our economy,” Murphy said. “These are among the places that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. We're not out of this yet. Margins for our restaurants remain razor-thin.”

The funds are grants and do not have to be repaid by recipients, the governor said.